Trump’s Twitter Account Being Deleted Was Actually Bigger Than You Think

(ANTIMEDIA Op-ed) — The mainstream media went batshit Thursday night when it was reported that a rogue Twitter employee on his or her last day on the job shut down the Donald Trump’s personal account for 11 minutes.

The fact that the well-established though unofficial mouthpiece of the president of the United States was taken from him, albeit temporarily, gave journalists and analysts myriad options to choose from when commenting on the story.

Popular topics ranged from Twitter’s internal security — as in how this happened in the first place — to First Amendment issues pointing out that the company has blocked other accounts over content violations while letting The Donald run wild. Some takes highlighted that some were cheering the unknown employee as a hero.

Trump himself appeared to laugh the incident off and view it only as evidence that his efforts are having an effect. He posted — of course — on his restored Twitter account early Friday morning:

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

As for Twitter, the company said in a Friday tweet that it’s all over the situation:

“Update: We have implemented safeguards to prevent this from happening again. We won’t be able to share all details about our internal investigation or updates to our security measures, but we take this seriously and our teams are on it.”

The reason the story caught fire so quickly is the reality at its core: Donald Trump and Twitter go hand in hand. It’s his voice. It’s a way — in his mind, the case very much appears to be — for him to speak directly to the people.

And someone quite literally just tried to silence him.

Back in September, I made the observation that if Trump continued to directly involve himself in the #TakeAKnee movement — one that continues, though the media has largely stopped addressing it — then the movement could morph, and the president could find himself becoming its focal point.

Tomorrow, November 4, nationwide protests are set to begin with the stated goal of removing the so-called Trump regime from the Oval Office. Maybe. It’s hazy on whether or not these marches have already been organized and coordinated or whether those at the head are merely hoping others will join their cause.

Regardless, the scent of dissidence in the air remains. There exists a surge of individuals in this country who are growing increasingly appalled by Donald Trump’s presidency. This — again, reality — is perfectly represented by the actions of someone at Twitter who decided to go for his throat. His vocals.

Donald Trump likes to believe Twitter gives him a means to speak to the people. Well, this recent move by a “rogue” employee of that very mechanism — as well as the ongoing #TakeAKnee movement and countless other indicators — should alert the president to the fact that some of the people are beginning to talk back.

